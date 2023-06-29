Liverpool running out of time to activate Bundesliga star’s €70m release clause – Romano

Liverpool must submit a bid for Dominik Szoboszlai by tomorrow if they’re wanting to activate the Hungary international’s €70m release clause.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed yesterday that Jurgen Klopp’s side are ‘exploring a move’ for the RB Leipzig star as the German tactician looks to bolster his midfield options ahead of the new campaign.

Alexis Mac Allister has already been signed for a bargain fee of £35m but Fabrizio Romano has insisted Liverpool must act fast if they’re to secure the services of 22-year-old Szoboszlai.

This is how Dominik Szoboszlai’s exit clause works. Only valid until June 30 — worth €70m. 🚨🔴⤵️🇭🇺 #LFC https://t.co/6u1xFJyqzh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2023

We have been strongly linked with a number of midfielders this summer with Khephren Thuram appearing to be the closest to completing a move to Merseyside but Szoboszlai is a player that will appeal to Klopp and Co.

He registered 10 goals and 13 assists for the Bundesliga outfit last term (across all competitions) and has the ability to operate in a number of positions.

He was predominantly deployed as a right winger last season but also made a number of appearances in a central midfield and No. 10 role (transfermarkt).

If we don’t submit our bid soon it means that we may have to wait until January to bring him to L4 or be forced to pay a higher fee for his signature this summer.

The aforementioned Thuram, however, does appear to be a cheaper option (valued at £50m according to James Pearce) so we’ll just have to wait and see what happens!

