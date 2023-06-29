Lucas Leiva shares details of conversation he had with Luis Suarez about current Liverpool star

Lucas Leiva has shared details of a recent conversation he held with Luis Suarez about Darwin Nunez.

The 24-year-old was signed from Benfica last summer and despite showing glimpses of his potential and netting 15 goals for the Reds across all competitions he’s yet to fully settle on Merseyside.

Suarez, who was a huge favourite at Anfield during his time spent at the club between 2011-2014, spoke to our former midfielder about why there’s still a lot more to come from his international compatriot Nunez.

Detailing a recent conversation with Suarez to Liverpoolfc.com, Lucas said: “He told me that Darwin is a shy boy, very calm, very quiet, but a player that wants to improve all the time.

“He’s a goalscorer, we have no doubt about that. With his pace as well, I think it will be important to help him achieve what he wants this season.

“Luis has done really well and I’m very close to him now here in Brazil. Darwin in his first season, I think he was great.

“We know how difficult it is to come and play, the demands are really high, the way Liverpool play is different. So I think he’s done well.

“Of course in the second season we are all looking forward to seeing him improve again, because he’s young, he’s fast and can score goals.

“Hopefully this year will be an even better season for him.”

It was always going to take Nunez time to fully settle at L4.

He had to adapt to life in a new country while speaking a new language and trying to learn what Jurgen Klopp wanted from him when out on the pitch.

His work rate and the chaos he so often causes has made him a huge favourite amongst Kopites, however, and we’re confident that he’ll shine next term after completing a full preseason with the Reds.

