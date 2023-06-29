‘As of now’ – Sky Sports Germany reporter provides Dominik Szoboszlai update for Liverpool supporters

RB Leipzig are yet to receive an offer for talented attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai amid interest from Liverpool and Newcastle, that’s according to Sky Sports Germany’s Philipp Hinze.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a terrific campaign for the Bundesliga outfit last term registering 10 goals and 13 assists and it’s believed Jurgen Klopp’s side are ‘exploring a move’.

The Hungary international has a release clause in his current deal of €70m – but any interested parties are running out of time to secure his signature for that price due to the fact the clause expires tomorrow.

Hinze has insisted that a transfer still remains possible next month but Leipzig would then have greater control over negotiations and would be able to demand a much higher fee.

Szoboszlai is under contract at the Saxony-based outfit until the summer of 2026 so his club don’t yet face the risk of losing him for free anytime soon.

Representatives have already met with the versatile attacker’s camp which suggests that are interest in his services is genuine.

After already completing the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton at the start of the month it remains to be seen who our second signing of the summer will be.

#Szoboszlai: As of now, still no official offer has been received. Also the clause has not been activated yet. Neither from @NUFC nor from @LFC. A transfer after 30 June is not completely off the table. RB will then determine the transfer fee. Difficult conditions. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/HOGyThNQek — Philipp Hinze (@philipphinze24) June 29, 2023

