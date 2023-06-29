Romano reveals Arsenal now set to beat Liverpool to talented 22 y/o’s signature; van Dijk says his potential is ‘so high’

Arsenal look set to beat Liverpool in the race for the signature of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber with a deal now at the ‘final stages’ according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutchman impressed for the Eredivisie outfit last term and has been linked with a move away from the club. He admitted a couple of weeks ago that he was ‘not sure’ if he’d be remaining in Amsterdam beyond the summer

Although Jurgen Klopp is looking to bolster his midfield options ahead of next season the Reds have been linked with a move for the 22-year-old Netherlands international (Evening Standard).

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool star’s departure all but confirmed after completing medical for new club

Virgil van Dijk has spoken highly of the Utrecht-born star previously – claiming Timber’s potential is ‘so high’ and at the time the comments were made our No. 4 admitted his compatriot was better than he was at the age of 21.

Romano’s update is therefore a bit of a blow for Klopp and Co. with the talented defender on the verge of joining Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Italian transfer specialist did point out, however, that ‘no medical has been scheduled yet’.

Our main priority is adding further reinforcements in the middle of the park at the moment so even though Timber does look like a top talent who has a bright future ahead of him we believe it’d be wiser spending money strengthening other areas of the squad.

Check Romano’s tweet below:

Jurrien Timber deal, now at final stages as revealed earlier. But no medical has been scheduled yet and there are still some details to clarify between clubs. Looks like matter of time and then Mikel Arteta will have one more top signing. More to follow ⤵️⏳ https://t.co/nrpCtr46V9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2023

READ MORE: