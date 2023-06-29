Arsenal threaten hijack of Liverpool transfer target as Reds face tough internal call – report

Arsenal could look to join the race for Micky van de Ven’s signature this summer, with it now understood that the Gunners are keeping a watching brief on the 22-year-old.

Football Transfers’ Jacque Talbot reports that Tottenham are thought to remain ahead in the race to land the young defender amid links to Liverpool (Daily Mail).

The Merseysiders are understood to be on the lookout for a new, left-footed centre-half and the Dutchman would fit the bill provided that space is remaining in the club’s non-homegrown quota.

With the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Khephren Thuram all figuring highly in the minds of our recruitment team, we can certainly envision a situation in which both remaining slots are snapped up by foreign talents.

Which would then leave us in a somewhat tricky position when it comes to bolstering the backline later in the window.

That’s not to say that there aren’t clear options in the homegrown department, with Chelsea’s Levi Colwill a standout potential signing – albeit one the Blues simply will not let leave this window (not without an astronomical fee preceding his departure, one might imagine).

We could technically clear space for Van de Ven, of course, if we were willing to shave our non-homegrown contingent of stars, though it remains to be seen who the club would be willing to part ways with at this stage.

