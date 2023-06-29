(Video) Sky Sports reporter claims Liverpool are working under ‘really tough financial parameters’ this summer

Liverpool are working under ‘really tough financial parameters’ this summer despite Jurgen Klopp wanting to ‘revamp’ his midfield, that’s according to Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam.

The financial limitations that our German tactician is working under means that it’s unlikely the Reds will activate Dominik Szoboszlai’s €70m release clause which expires tomorrow.

The Reds are believed to be ‘exploring a move’ for the 22-year-old after his impressive campaign for RB Leipzig and although Liverpool’s Premier League rivals are splashing the cash this summer Klopp’s side have completed just one signing so far – Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton (£35m).

Strengthening our midfield is imperative if we’re to compete on all four fronts next term but some supporters are concerned that FSG will not give our German tactician the financial backing that is required.

We failed to pick up any silverware this season and also missed out on a top four finish so more signings are needed if we’re to get back to our exhilarating best.

Having already seen our initial ‘priority’ transfer target Jude Bellingham head to Real Madrid in a move worth an initial £88.5m (BBC Sport) you’d have every right to be concerned at our lack of spending so far this summer.

There’s still a long way to go in the window, however, but with the first members of Klopp’s squad returning to the AXA Training Centre to begin pre season training in early July you’d suggest that our business needs completing sooner rather than later if we’re to give any new players the best possible chance to settle ahead of the new campaign.

