(Video) Khephren Thuram continues to show Liverpool fans what he’s made of during U21 Euros

Liverpool are being linked with a large number of players this summer as Jurgen Klopp seeks to strengthen his squad ahead of the new campaign.

The Reds failed to pick up any silverware last term and also missed out on a top four finish and many believe Liverpool’s downfall stemmed from a lack of energy and consistency in midfield.

That has led to the club reportedly showing interest in Nice star Khephren Thuram (amongst others) and with the 22-year-old currently representing France at the U21 European Championships it’s fair to say that he’s showing what he’s made of.

He enjoyed a brilliant campaign for the Ligue 1 outfit last term and it’s therefore no surprise that Klopp and Co. are keen to lure him to Merseyside this summer.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has revealed recently that talks are progressing and that there are ‘no issues’ regarding personal terms.

For now, though, he’s continuing to perform well for his nation and one powerful dribble he completed during France’s 4-1 defeat of Switzerland yesterday will have Liverpool fans excited about the player we could see in the famous red shirt next term.

He received the ball on the half-turn inside his own half before driving upfield and easily beating three opponents with his strength and pace combined.

We’ve already strengthened our squad with the signing of Alexis Mac Allister but Thuram also looks the real deal – let’s hope we can get a deal completed this summer.

Check a video of Thuram showing what he’s capable of below via @AnythingLFC_ on Twitter: