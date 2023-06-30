(Video) Brilliant video of Szoboszlai serving pints to supporters circles online

It seems that Dominik Szoboszlai is set to be the next man to walk through the entrance door for Liverpool and so several videos of his life are circling online.

Taking to Twitter, Bence Bocsák reported: ‘One thing about Dominik Szoboszlai. He’s not just an incredible footballer but he’s a really down to earth guy off the pitch as well.

‘Last year after Hungary’s defeat to Italy, he went to a local pub to be with the fans and served them pints’.

The video posted alongside the caption shows that the Hungarian is clearly a down to earth man and this will be a character trait that will quickly endear him to our supporters.

Although this trip to the pub came after a defeat, we’ll be hoping to see similar scenes of the midfielder interacting with our fans – if he does become a Red.

You can watch the video of Szoboszlai via @BenBocsak on Twitter:

