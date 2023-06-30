‘Here we go’ – Dominik Szoboszlai’s Liverpool arrival confirmed with official announcement imminent – Romano

Liverpool fans have seen the interest in Dominik Szoboszlai rapidly grow over the last few days and now we have all but had it confirmed that he will be a Red, with Fabrizio Romano breaking the news.

Taking to his Twitter account, the Italian transfer journalist wrote: ‘BREAKING: Dominik Szoboszlai to Liverpool, here we go! Understand RB Leipzig are now informed that Liverpool have triggered the release clause.

‘€70m deal done, to be signed soon. Personal terms agreed, Szobo’s ready for medical tests soon. Huge signing for #LFC’.

It’s great to see that the Reds have once again moved relatively quickly and quietly to get a deal over the line and seemingly beaten Newcastle United to the signature of a key target.

With Alexis Mac Allister already in the bag, seeing the RB Leipzig man set to join Jurgen Klopp’s star-studded dressing room is something that should fill us all with confidence for the new season.

With 10 goals and 13 assists across 46 games in all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit last season, the Hungarian looks to add a new attacking threat to our midfield.

The 22-year-old’s buy-out clause is ticking towards an end but with this fee agreed, we have managed to secure a solid signing for another competitive price.

It’s clear that Jörg Schmadtke’s influence in Germany would have helped us secure this move and let’s see if it proves to be the last midfielder to arrive at the club.

Not long now until we get to see another new face in our famous red shirt!

