Ligue 1 journalist shares what he’s heard from France about Liverpool & Khephren Thuram

It remains unclear as to whether Liverpool will move for Jeremy Doku in the coming weeks, though the focus in the meantime is very much on Nice’s Khephren Thuram, Johnathan Johnson has reported.

The 21-year-old has hardly been short of links to Anfield historically, though would certainly make little in the way of sense as a signing in light of the clear need to revamp the midfield department.

“Still, the noise from France right now is that their focus at the moment is on signing Khephren Thuram from Nice, so we’ll see what happens there, but I think Doku could be one that a lot of clubs will look at in the next few weeks, but whether they firm up their interest or just see him as more of a Plan B remains to be seen,” the Ligue 1 journalist exclusively informed CaughtOffside.

The Belgian enjoyed a somewhat modest return in the prior campaign, registering 11 goal contributions (seven goals, four assists) in 35 appearances across all competitions for Rennes.

Featuring primarily on the right flank of the forward line, however, one might imagine that our recruitment team may have the Ligue 1 ace in mind when it comes to shortlisting potential long-term replacements for Mo Salah.

The Egyptian’s contract is set to expire in 2025 (at which point he will have turned 33) and it’s difficult to imagine the club being prepared to extend far beyond that point – particularly not if an increased salary is requested alongside it.

It’s a bit of a known unknown, of course, given that it’s entirely possible Salah’s productivity on the pitch won’t have nosedived in the space of two years.

Those of a more ruthless persuasion, however, may feel inclined to cut ties and build for the future. Perhaps Jeremy Doku may become a part of that in time.

In the meantime, we’d be more than satisfied with seeing Thuram link up with Alexis Mac Allister and Co. as part of a new-look midfield hopefully capable of dominating both English and European football once again.

