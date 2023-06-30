Liverpool close in on second summer signing after bombshell David Ornstein update

Liverpool appear to be close to announcing a second summer signing in the form of RB Leipzig’s explosive midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

David Ornstein of The Athletic published an update on Twitter concerning the Hungarian international, with Newcastle United apparently exiting the race for his signature.

🚨 Liverpool are pushing ahead with a deal to sign Dominik Szoboszlai. Looked difficult but dynamic has shifted + #NUFC out – now appears #LFC confident it can get done, amid talks with #RBLeipzig over Fabio Carvalho (set to complete today) @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/kTrcl7kWol — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 30, 2023

The 22-year-old midfielder has a £60.4m release clause, which is due to expire today (Friday 30th June), hence prompting such sudden haste from the Merseysiders’ front.

READ MORE: Ligue 1 journalist shares what he’s heard from France about Liverpool & Khephren Thuram

READ MORE: New low for Liverpool & John Henry as Klarna ruthlessly mock FSG chief online

It’s a huge move for Jurgen Klopp’s men, not simply in terms of the figures surrounding a potential deal but also the rather significant hype being generated around his talent and potential.

There may be concerns moving forward around where this leaves the rest of the club’s budget in light of murmurings around limited funds following a failure to qualify for Champions League football.

One might hope that a cut-price fee of £35m previously secured for Alexis Mac Allister will offer greater flexibility than some fear, however, and that the club can truly push on for the remainder of the window.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: TWO midfielders at the front of the queue, truth about Tchouameni interest, Trent’s impact on transfers, and much more!