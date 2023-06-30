(Video) Liverpool fans will love footage of Szoboszlai turning De Bruyne inside out

Liverpool fans have seen that we are set to announce the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai and that means it’s time to start enjoying some clips of the Hungarian’s best moments.

One such highlight that will be of interest to our fans will be the 22-year-old’s match-up with Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester City.

During a Champions League clash at the Etihad Stadium, the RB Leipzig man turned the Belgian inside out and then unleashed a perfect pass to his teammates.

Let’s hope we see much more of that when our new man dons a red shirt in the exciting season ahead.

