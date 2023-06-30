Revealed: Liverpool offer that was rejected before Szoboszlai deal was completed with Leipzig – report

Dominik Szoboszlai is poised to become Liverpool’s second signing of the summer and with Alexis Mac Allister, Jurgen Klopp’s new look midfield is starting to take shape but it seems that our first offer for our latest arrival was rejected.

Taking to Twitter, Bundesliga journalist Chris Williams wrote: ‘Further information coming out: Liverpool contacted Leipzig to enquire about two tranche payment, rejected outright. Liverpool then contacted Leipzig at 1900CET saying the clause will be met in full, paperwork now being finalised to DFL for player sale.

‘No idea on Liverpool’s payment intricacies but clubs can have a 3rd party pay in full then pay that 3rd party back via agreed instalments, quite common place in football so long as declared to both leagues. Leipzig saying clause met in full’.

It’s interesting to see that the option to pay the fee in two instalments wasn’t accepted by the German side but thankfully it didn’t take too long for us to iron out a deal that was clearly quite quick to be sorted.

With the widely reported €70 million clause expiring on the 1st of July, it was very public that we would have to move quickly to get a deal sorted before the price would sharply rise for the 22-year-old.

The fact that we should also be able to put this deal in last year’s FFP records may also mean that we can spend more money for the rest of the transfer window.

Now though, this information shows how serious we were about securing the services of a very impressive midfielder who looks set to make a positive impact on our squad and add an attacking edge to our team.

Let’s hope we look back and all consider this money very well spent for an RB Leipzig midfielder, which is not something we’ve always been able to say before.

