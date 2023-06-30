Paul Joyce confirms price Liverpool will pay Leipzig for Dominik Szoboszlai

There aren’t many things, especially during the summer, that beat the excitement of Liverpool signing a new player and in Dominik Szoboszlai – it looks like we all have a new hero that will wear our famous red shirt next season.

Many outlets are now confirming that we are poised to sign the Hungarian but when Paul Joyce reports the news – you know it’s about to become reality.

Writing for The Times, the journalist revealed the price we will pay the Bundesliga side for the midfielder’s services: ‘Liverpool have informed RB Leipzig that they will trigger the £60 million release clause for the midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai’.

READ MORE: Revealed: Liverpool offer that was rejected before Szoboszlai deal was completed with Leipzig – report

After paying a reported £35 million up front for Alexis Mac Allister, it has also been revealed that this fee for the 22-year-old will be paid in one full installment to RB Leipzig.

Although it’s likely that there will be add-ons that will see the final price for the former Brighton midfielder increase, spending £95 on two players is a sign of serious investment from FSG.

There haven’t been any major sales from the squad and with many players leaving on a free, Jurgen Klopp’s team has been in need of a refresh and in our two new midfielders – we seem to have that.

It’s likely too that this isn’t the end of our business with another midfielder and possibly a defender expected to arrive at the club but with only one non-homegrown space in our squad – it’s likely that only one will be a marquee signing.

Having some fresh blood in a team that suffered last season should hopefully result in the rest of the Premier League experiencing what happens when you poke an angry bear.

The Reds seem far from done in this transfer window and it’s been a brilliant start.

#Ep77 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Paul Machin on Bobby Firmino doc, Dominik Szoboszlai, the height conundrum… and more!