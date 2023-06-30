(Video) Szoboszlai brilliant reaction to supporter who showed him the middle finger

Liverpool are about to announce that Dominik Szoboszlai will become our second signing of the summer and the excitement is palpable amongst our supporters.

This has led to videos of the Hungarian circling on social media and one moment comes from what proved to be his final game for RB Leipzig.

As the 22-year-old celebrated with his teammates, a supporter of Eintracht Frankfurt began to taunt the midfielder by showing him his middle fingers.

The reaction of the former Red Bull Salzburg man was perfect, as he kissed his winner’s medal right in front of the infuriated fan in stands.

You can watch the video of Szoboszlai via @attihhvagyokh on TikTok or @showlfc on Twitter:

Him & Nunez finna shithouse everyone 😭 pic.twitter.com/CLUKEocyMI — AJ ✌️ (@LFCAJ__) June 30, 2023

