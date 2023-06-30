(Image) Szoboszlai’s Instagram antics reveal his excitement for Liverpool move

Liverpool fans are scouring the internet for Dominik Szoboszlai content as we look forward to seeing our new player strutting his stuff at Anfield and it seems that the player is spending his time in a similar manner.

In a post by 443 on Instagram, a clip of the Hungarian producing some magic for RB Leipzig has been seen hundreds of thousands of times – including by the man himself.

READ MORE: Paul Joyce confirms price Liverpool will pay Leipzig for Dominik Szoboszlai

In fact, at the time of writing, the 22-year-old is one of over 200,000 who liked the video which also had the caption: ‘What Liverpool can expect from @szoboszlaidominik 😏👣 @bundesliga’.

It’s clear then that the midfielder is also sat at home getting increasingly excited at the prospect of soon becoming part of Jurgen Klopp’s star-studded squad.

You can view the post via @443 on Instagram:

#Ep77 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Paul Machin on Bobby Firmino doc, Dominik Szoboszlai, the height conundrum… and more!