Time ticking for Liverpool to beat UEFA transfer deadline in Szoboszlai deal; not his ‘€70m release clause’

Liverpool fans are growing in excitement at the prospect of signing Dominik Szoboszlai this summer and although news of a deadline for his €70m release clause has been widespread, there is another time limit that has been set for the transfer.

As reported by the Daily Star: ‘Friday is the deadline for Financial Fair Play, and any deals completed before July will count towards last season’s calculations for FFP. As a result, Premier League clubs are scrambling to get deals over the line before the turn of the month’.

Not only will the Reds be able to sidestep having to pay a larger fee for the Hungarian but also find a way of improving our books, by completing a deal but under a tight time frame.

Fabrizio Romano reported: ‘This is how Dominik Szoboszlai’s exit clause works. Only valid until June 30 — worth €70m’ and so we will certainly be trying to beat the clock on this transfer.

Liverpool fans eagerly await news of the potential signing, hoping that the club can secure the Hungarian’s services and within the limited timeframe.

The race against time adds an extra layer of anticipation as we anxiously wait to see if the deal can be finalised in the coming hours.

Let’s hope that we can see the midfielder’s deal signed and sealed and that he can join Alexis Mac Allister as a second impressive piece of summer business.

