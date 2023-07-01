Offer made: Liverpool in advanced talks to sign 21y/o who Klopp’s eager to bring in – report

According to reports from Spain, Liverpool are in advanced talks to sign one of Jurgen Klopp’s most coveted transfer targets and have submitted a bid for him.

Fichajes reported on Saturday morning that the Reds have lodged a ‘crazy offer’ for Ryan Gravenberch, with the Bayern Munich midfielder described as a ‘great request’ for the manager and ‘one of the first reinforcements’ being sought for that area of the pitch at Anfield.

It’s added that the relevant parties are in ‘very advanced negotiations’, with an agreement for the 21-year-old believed to be ‘very close’.

While this report may suggest that Liverpool could be on the verge of adding Gravenberch to Klopp’s squad, we’d be inclined to take it with a pinch of salt, given a recent declaration from the player himself in which he reaffirmed his commitment to Bayern.

The immediate focus for Jorg Schmadtke and the Anfield hierarchy will surely be set on finalising a move for Dominik Szoboszlai, who’s been spotted on Merseyside ahead of a proposed move from RB Leipzig, with the 22-year-old due to undergo a medical over the coming days (Fabrizio Romano).

Of course, once that transfer is fully boxed off, thoughts may then turn to the Dutch midfielder, whose name has featured abundantly in Reds-related rumours in recent weeks.

The report from Fichajes didn’t give any numerical indication as to what constitutes the supposed ‘crazy offer’, although the Liverpool Echo‘s citation of €25m (£21.5m) as Bayern’s asking price could give some bit of context in this regard.

We probably shouldn’t expect any significant progress in the pursuit of Gravenberch until the Szoboslai deal is fully confirmed, but it’ll be interesting to then see if Klopp and Schmadtke go all-out in trying to land the Netherlands under-21 ace.

