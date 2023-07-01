EFL outfit ‘looking at’ loan move for Liverpool gem Klopp dubbed a ‘real talent’ – journalist

Liverpool youngster Harvey Blair is reportedly wanted on loan by Reading for the 2023/24 season.

Former Berkshire Live journalist Jonathan Low tweeted that the Royals ‘are looking at’ a potential temporary swoop for the winger, with the League One side also interested in Abu Kamara of Norwich.

The Reds prodigy had also been linked with Aberdeen and Portsmouth in recent weeks (Football Insider), although nothing has come of either of those.

Blair netted five goals in 18 appearances for Liverpool’s under-21s last season, his first campaign at that level, and also featured once for the first team in a Carabao Cup win over Preston en route to eventual glory at Wembley in 2021/22 (Transfermarkt).

He earned the praise of Jurgen Klopp after that victory at Deepdale, with the manager dubbing the teenager ‘a real talent‘ after giving him a senior bow on the night.

The 19-year-old mainly plays out wide but is capable of lining up anywhere across the forward line, and having only had one solitary appearance at first-team level (Transfermarkt), a loan switch to the Football League would appear to be the next natural step in his development.

Having endured financial difficulties in recent times (BBC) and been relegated from the Championship last term, Reading currently have the smallest squad in League One, boasting just 14 senior players (Transfermarkt).

It mightn’t seem the most serene situation for Blair to be trying to cut his teeth at senior level, although he may also look at the sparsity of competition as a chance to enjoy regular game-time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Whether or not he ends up with the Royals, hopefully the Liverpool youngster will get a loan move which sees him prosper from plenty of first-team exposure.

You can see Low’s tweet below, via @jonathanl50 on Twitter:

A bit of transfer news to bring #readingfc fans – have been told Royals are looking at Harvey Blair from Liverpool and Norwich’s Abu Kamara re potential loan moves for next season. Both are 19. Kamara scored 13 in 15 for the Canaries’ U21s in PL2 last year — Jonathan Low (@jonathanl50) June 29, 2023

