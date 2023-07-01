The Athletic reporter names Liverpool as ‘likely destination’ for ‘transformative’ £50m prodigy

Liverpool have been named as the most ‘likely destination’ for a young midfielder by a reliable reporter who routinely witnessed him firsthand in the Premier League last season.

The representatives of Romeo Lavia have been ‘speaking to’ the Reds, among other top-flight clubs, according to Fabrizio Romano for CaughtOffside earlier this week.

Jacob Tanswell, who covers the Saints for The Athletic, was speaking to Empire of the Kop about the 19-year-old, narrowing down the list of probable purchasers to two teams and naming the price he’d likely command from the Championship outfit.

He outlined: “Southampton want a high figure for him. Someone has got to pay around £45m-£50m for Lavia. Who can do that is dependent on all the other targets they get.”

In terms of which club would win the race for Lavia, the reporter said: “Liverpool or Chelsea. I probably think Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp and with the background [work] they’ve done on him, that probably looks the likely destination.”

If Tanswell’s verdict materialises in the form of a transfer to Anfield for the Belgian, Liverpool could be in for a very productive summer.

Alexis Mac Allister has already signed for the Reds, while Dominik Szoboszlai is due to arrive for a medical ahead of a proposed move from RB Leipzig (David Lynch).

Lavia impressed for Southampton last season despite their meek relegation from the top flight, with The Athletic reporter describing the ‘transformative’ effect he had on the team in terms of being able to play through the lines due to his ability to ‘receive on the half-turn’.

Tanswell also predicted that the 19-year-old would get even better if he joins a team in Liverpool who would ‘play to his strengths’, and Klopp’s preference for his side to play out from the back could suit the youngster perfectly.

It may be questionable whether the Reds would pay up to £50m for a player with only one season of top-flight experience behind him, considering how the initial fee for a World Cup winner in Mac Allister was just £35m (The Guardian).

However, there seems to be little doubt as to Lavia’s vast potential, and he could be a name about whom we hear plenty more in relation to Liverpool following this claim from a trusted Southampton reporter.

You can see Tanswell’s full interview with Empire of the Kop below: