‘Always a RED!!!’ – Liverpool man takes to Twitter to announce contract extension at Anfield

All eyes will be on who Liverpool sign this summer and with Dominik Szoboszlai looking set to join Alexis Mac Allister as new signings, we’ve also managed to secure the services of another member of our squad with a new contract.

Taking to his Twitter account, Adrian wrote: ‘Once a red… Always a RED!!!💪🔴 So proud and happy to be part of you one more year! #YNWA!!!’.

With the relatively uncertain future around Caoimhin Kelleher, it looks clear that we have made a decision to add some stability to our goalkeeper ranks by tying the Spaniard to the club.

It was confirmed on liverpoolfc.com that the stopper had: ‘signed a contract extension with Liverpool FC that will see him remain with the Reds for the 2023-24 season’, meaning that it’s only a year extension that has been agreed.

This means we can again reassess this department next summer but for now, we’re clearly happy with what is on offer at the club and will look to keep this area competitive for another year.

The joy that this decision obviously brings the 36-year-old means that he will only bring more positivity to the dressing room, something that was probably a key reason for the extension.

With the homegrown quota looking rather low within the squad though, some may have thought that adding an experienced goalkeeper who could also help increase the number of more local players would be beneficial but that clearly hasn’t been the case.

For now, let’s hope this proves to be the correct long-term decision for the club.

