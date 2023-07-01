Liverpool receive quick response in follow-up enquiry for homegrown £40m prodigy – 90min

Liverpool have reportedly received a swift response from Chelsea after lodging a second transfer enquiry for Levi Colwill.

Earlier this week, Neil Jones described the 20-year-old as someone the Reds ‘love’ as a player, and they appear to be continuing their efforts to sign him.

According to 90min, the Merseysiders returned to the Blues with a follow-up enquiry after their first one fell on deaf ears, but the west London club quickly knocked them back once more and are adamant that the defender won’t be sold this summer.

The youngster is due to speak with his new manager Mauricio Pochettino to seek assurances over his first-team prospects at Stamford Bridge this coming season, following an impressive loan stint at Brighton last term.

As per football.london, Chelsea had already rejected two bids from the Seagulls over the past month, the latter of which was £40m.

Colwill enjoyed an excellent campaign with Brighton, helping them to a first-ever European qualification and breaking into the senior England squad.

He’s also been impressing for his country in the ongoing European Under-21 Championship, helping his side to clean sheets in group stage wins over Czechia and Israel (Sofascore). These aren’t the only reasons why Liverpool’s interest in the 20-year-old is easy to understand, either.

He’d help to flesh out their homegrown quota, with only two ‘foreign’ berths remaining among the current first-team squad (Michael Reid on Twitter), while he’d also give them the left-footed centre-back option they’re currently lacking.

Jorg Schmadtke and Jurgen Klopp would’ve been prepared for Chelsea to reject the Reds’ advances, given Colwill’s talents and the Blues’ likely reluctance to help another domestic rival, but the Anfield hierarchy shouldn’t give up on the English gem just yet.

There’s still two months left in the transfer window for Liverpool to secure what’d be a tremendous coup on many levels.

