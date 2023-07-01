‘Everything is open still’: Liverpool transfer target leaves door open for Anfield move – Christian Falk

Liverpool will be looking to bolster their defensive department once they’ve sufficiently restored the midfield to its former glories.

Judging by the recent agreement for Dominik Szoboszlai the switch to potential defensive options in the market could come sooner than many realise.

In that sense, it’s positive to hear that reported target Benjamin Pavard is still open to a possible Anfield switch this summer, according to Bundesliga expert Christian Falk.

“It’s not true that Pavard has said ‘no’ to Liverpool, everything is open still. Now they [Bayern] have to see where Pavard is going to,” the BILD journalist exclusively informed CaughtOffside in his Substack column.

The Frenchman has resigned himself to a departure from the Allianz Aena this summer, presenting a superb opportunity for clubs like the Merseysiders (the Express via FC Inter News) and, allegedly, Manchester United.

The word from patch journalists, however, has been that the club is simply not interested in the French international, despite his obvious talents.

At 27 years of age, of course, we can understand that position, if it’s indeed the case.

Liverpool tend to prioritise signings under the 25-year-old mark, with options between the age of 20-23 far more likely to be explored in a fullback position.

In that sense, targets like Micky van de Ven (22) make a great deal more sense for the club, provided that Tottenham don’t first beat us to the Dutchman.

