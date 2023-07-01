Liverpool may have played transfer blinder as football finance expert makes exciting claim

Liverpool may have granted themselves the flexibility to engage in further business this window despite the significant £60.4m outlay on Dominik Szoboszlai.

According to Reach PLC writer (and football finance expert) Mo Chatra on Twitter, the Merseysiders’ use of a third-party to pay off the release clause in question may have opened up the possibility of the club completing its transfer wishlist.

If true, then it means club most likely have secured external funding to make the €70m (£60m) payment. Remember, this will have required PL approval- so deal was probably in the works before this week and all sides played a blinder in keeping it under wraps. https://t.co/x58C44W2hj — Mo Chatra (@MoChatra) June 30, 2023

If this is what has materialised, club should still have funds to get a couple more deals done. — Mo Chatra (@MoChatra) June 30, 2023

Jurgen Klopp’s men are understood to be interested in adding a third midfielder to their squad this summer (with Khephren Thuram heavily linked) and a left-footed centre-back.

READ MORE: Liverpool close in on second summer signing after bombshell David Ornstein update

READ MORE: Ligue 1 journalist shares what he’s heard from France about Liverpool & Khephren Thuram

Whilst there is indeed still work to be done to fully prepare the side for the rigours of Premier League and European football, it’s worth applauding the efforts of the recruitment team in snapping up two stellar midfield additions so quickly in the window.

Fingers have often been pointed at Fenway Sports Group and our recruitment over a perceived lack of willingness to invest and, at times, show determination in the market.

With over £90m spent already, however, few can argue that we haven’t shown the necessary intent to return to the peak of our powers.

There may be some long-term consequences for future windows, it seems, though one has to naturally plan for comparatively quieter summers where there’s less of an urgent need to replace an entire department in the squad.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: TWO midfielders at the front of the queue, truth about Tchouameni interest, Trent’s impact on transfers, and much more!