Liverpool fans will lap up Bundesliga journalist’s verdict on Anfield-bound Dominik Szoboszlai

As if Liverpool fans needed any further reason to whip themselves into a frenzy of excitement over the impending arrival of Dominik Szoboszlai at Anfield, they’ve been given one by a Bundesliga journalist.

As reported by Paul Joyce of The Times on Friday night, the Reds will pay the £60m release clause to land the Hungarian playmaker from RB Leipzig, with the entire sum to be paid in one go rather than a series of instalments.

Freelance reporter Manuel Veth, who covers the German top flight, gave Kopites an insight into the characteristics of the player who looks set to become Jurgen Klopp’s next signing.

He tweeted: “Truly sad to see Dominik Szoboszlai leave the Bundesliga. Absolute baller, a joy to watch and when on can make any team better. #LFC are getting a fantastic player. Just watch his DFB Pokal performance against Eintracht Frankfurt.”

READ MORE: Editor’s Column: €70m Szoboszlai transfer hints it’s the end for Liverpool’s famous 4-3-3

READ MORE: (Image) Szoboszlai’s Instagram antics reveal his excitement for Liverpool move

Unsurprisingly, ever since Fabrizio Romano gave his famous ‘here we go’ to the Szoboszlai deal on Friday evening, plenty of footage has emerged online showcasing the 22-year-old at his best, including one clip from a Champions League game earlier this year where he left Kevin De Bruyne bamboozled.

Taking the performance cited by Veth from the German Cup final a month ago, the Hungarian scored Leipzig’s clinching goal that day while also playing a team-high three key passes and creating one ‘big chance’ in a standout display (Sofascore).

He ended the season strongly with five goals in his final six games, racking up 23 goal contributions in 46 appearances across all competitions in 2022/23 (Transfermarkt), so he could certainly add a significant potency to Liverpool’s midfield.

Already boasting just under 250 senior appearances at club and international level combined despite note turning 23 until October (Transfermarkt), Szoboszlai has an incredible pedigree for his age and looks ready to instantly light up the Premier League.

When a seasoned Bundesliga observer in Veth is telling Reds fans that a ‘fantastic player’ is coming to Anfield, they’ve every reason to feel even more overjoyed by the impending capture of the Hungary playmaker.

You can see the journalist’s tweet below, via @ManuelVeth on Twitter:

Truly sad to see Dominik Szoboszlai leave the Bundesliga. Absolute baller, a joy to watch and when on can make any team better. #LFC are getting a fantastic player. Just watch his DFB Pokal performance against Eintracht Frankfurt. — Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) June 30, 2023

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: TWO midfielders at the front of the queue, truth about Tchouameni interest, Trent’s impact on transfers, and much more!