(Image) Mo Salah’s relentless professionalism perfectly displayed in early morning gym picture

Liverpool supporters will be looking forward to the new season commencing, with the countdown to facing Chelsea away in the Premier League already on our calendars and it seems that Mo Salah is also gearing himself up for a return.

Despite a grueling campaign and the fact that he’s currently on his summer break, our Egyptian King uploaded an image of himself working out in the gym before 8am in the morning.

This being posted on the anniversary of signing a new contract with the Reds, it’s clear that the 31-year-old is fully motivated for another important season ahead.

Let’s hope that this extra work before the campaign has even begun will stand him in good stead to help Jurgen Klopp’s side return to the pinnacle of football once again.

You can view the picture of Salah via his Instagram account:

