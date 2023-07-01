Dominik Szoboszlai isn’t even officially a Liverpool player yet, but he may already have a chant ready and waiting for him if his proposed transfer to Anfield goes through.

The RB Leipzig playmaker is en route to Merseyside to undergo a medical ahead of his £60m move from the Bundesliga outfit (David Lynch) and could soon be ‘unveiled’ as Jurgen Klopp’s second summer signing (Fabrizio Romano).

Within days of Alexis Mac Allister’s arrival being confirmed last month, a chant originating from ChatGPT to the tune of ‘Ecuador’ by Sash! went viral online (GIVEMESPORT) and looks set to ring around the Kop throughout the upcoming season and beyond.

Szoboszlai could be in line for similar treatment, if some catchy pre-gig improvisation by The Ragamuffins takes off.

The indie band shared a clip of their soundcheck on Friday night in which they sang, to the tune of ‘Watermelon Sugar’ by Harry Styles, ‘Jurgen said, sign for me, you’ll be perfect for Liverpool FC. Dominik Szobosz-lai, Dominik Szobosz-lai’.

The band described it as a ‘bit of a muck about’ in the caption of the clip they tweeted, but it could soon become much more than that if the Kop adapts it for the seemingly inbound Hungarian!

You can see a clip of the chant below, via @TheRagamuffins on Twitter: