(Video) Dominik Szoboszlai lands in Liverpool as airport footage shared online

Video footage has emerged online showing Dominik Szoboszlai landing in Liverpool ahead of his proposed transfer.

The 22-year-old is set to join Jurgen Klopp’s side from RB Leipzig in a £60m deal (The Times), with the necessary paperwork agreed and the medical now awaiting the Hungarian (Fabrizio Romano), who’s now on the brink of signing for the Reds.

As shown in a 26-second clip shared on Twitter by @DaveOCKOP, the 32-cap playmaker has landed on Merseyside, having touched down on a private jet and been greeted by a chauffeur.

Such has been the level of interest in seeing Szoboszlai coming to Liverpool that one Reddit user even tracked a flight from an airport in Germany to Chester, noting that the carrier was the Bundesliga club’s ‘usual choice’ for air travel to matches.

Assuming all goes well with the medical, it now seems only a matter of time before the 22-year-old is officially confirmed as a Reds player.

You can see the airport footage below, courtesy of @DaveOCKOP on Twitter: