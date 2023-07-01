Reddit user seems to hint private plane spotted near Liverpool could have been for Szoboszlai

If you’re a football fan looking for hints of a prospective transfer for your club this summer, some insider knowledge of the aviation industry can go a long way.

It’s something that Reddit user Petaaa can boast in spades, as they showed with a post on the website which’ll be of firm interest to Liverpool supporters eagerly awaiting the prospective signing of Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Hungary playmaker is due to undergo a medical over the coming days ahead of his mooted transfer to the Reds (David Lynch), and it might be plausible that he’s in the northwest on England already.

The aforementioned Petaaa posted on Reddit on Saturday morning, citing the airline and the flight’s origin: “Private jet arrived in Chester yesterday from Stuttgart. It seemed to just stop at the prior briefly as came from Braunschweig closest small (private) airport to Leipzig. Also Salzburg aviation Redbull’s usual choice.”

As noted by Liverpool Echo, the same user also spotted a private jet in transit between Budapest and Liverpool, which could be an alternative means for the Hungary international to get into the UK.

Of course, without any confirmed sighting of Szoboszlai in or around Merseyside as of yet, the use of flight trackers as a means of obtaining concrete transfer information is very much speculative, and it’s unknown whether the plane in question had anything to do with the RB Leipzig playmaker.

However, reading into the details cited by Petaaa – whose knowledge of the aviation industry is evident from the Reddit post – it’s understandable why some Reds supporters may take it as an opportunity to put two and two together in the context of the 22-year-old seemingly being set to sign for the club.

What it does unmistakably signify is the excitement among fans to see prospective transfers coming off as they seek out any hint of potential summer business materialising.

This period is a pivotal one for Liverpool as they aim to atone for the disappointment of last season, and with Alexis Mac Allister already signed and Szoboszlai potentially being on the cusp of joining him, the signs are good towards the squad being reinforced ahead of 2023/24.

The Hungary international’s name is set to be on the tip of every Reds supporter’s tongue over the next few days as the prospect of a transfer appears to draw ever closer.

You can see the Reddit post from Petaaa below: