Szoboszlai’s former coach reveals impressive trait he’ll ‘never forget’ about Liverpool-bound star

One of Dominik Szoboszlai’s former coaches has given an insight into the tremendous ‘work ethic’ that Liverpool fans can expect to see from the Hungarian.

The 22-year-old is reportedly on the verge of a £60m move from RB Leipzig to Anfield (The Times), which’d make him the Reds’ second summer signing after Alexis Mac Allister joined from Brighton last month.

Gerhard Struber coached the playmaker as a teenager in Red Bull Salzburg’s academy and at feeder club Liefereng, and he has spoken highly of the player’s application on the training pitch.

Speaking to The Redmen TV about Szoboszlai when he worked with him, the former Barnsley manager said: “We saw the potential in him at this time and also what I see and I never forget is that sometimes the team would have an off day and he was always on the field.

“He would train on days off. I was in my office, I can see him outside and he would make some special corner kicks, free kicks with the balls on the field.

“I think next to a top talent what he is, I can see also a high ambition and in this direction, two things come together – very high work ethic plus a super talent.”

Such dedication from Szoboszlai is sure to go down very well with Liverpool fans if it’s replicated on Merseyside, and there’s no reason to suggest that wouldn’t materialise.

Many of the world’s most elite footballers are renowned for the relentless honing of their craft – Cristiano Ronaldo is famed for the extra hours he’s spent on the training pitch outside of standard team sessions, while Mo Salah’s love of an early morning gym session was highlighted on Instagram.

Struber’s firsthand insight on the Hungarian isn’t the only ringing endorsement to emerge of late, either – Bundesliga journalist Manuel Veth hailed the 22-year-old as an ‘absolute baller’ and a ‘joy to watch’.

These appraisals from people who’ve either worked with Szoboszlai or watched him on a regular basis highlight why Liverpool have reportedly been willing to meet RB Leipzig’s demands of a £60m payment up front for him (The Times), rather than dallying with negotiations over an alternative structure.

Jurgen Klopp’s teams are known for their indefatigable work ethic, and the praise from the Hungary playmaker’s former coach suggests that he’d instantly fit into the requirements of the Reds manager.

