Not just Szoboszlai: Liverpool also willing to pay up front for 21 y/o; they’ve met his agent – report

Liverpool have reportedly met with the agent of transfer target Gabri Veiga as they seek to win the race for the 21-year-old’s signature.

According to 90min, the Reds are among four Premier League clubs to have held talks with his representative Pini Zahavi, along with Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle.

Each of that quartet have indicated a willingness to pay the Celta Vigo midfielder’s €40m (£34.4m) release clause up front, potentially extra if they’re given the freedom to structure the fee in instalments. The LaLiga club are adamant they won’t let their player depart for anything less than the specified figure.

The topic of Liverpool meeting a transfer target’s release clause up front is a hot one, following on from the Reds reportedly doing just that in their £60m pursuit of Dominik Szoboszlai (The Times).

It represents a statement of intent from Jorg Schmadtke and Jurgen Klopp that they’re ready to put the money on the table instantly when it comes to acquiring the club’s primary targets, rather than trying to persuade prospective sellers into accepting instalment packages.

The apparent willingness of the other English top-flight trio to pay straight up for Veiga may well have motivated LFC into doing the same, as otherwise they’d likely have risked falling behind in the multi-party pursuit of the Celta Vigo gem.

At the moment it looks set to boil down to a four-way shootout between the various Premier League suitors for the 21-year-old, so the negotiating skills of the Reds’ recruitment team could make or break our chances of signing the Spaniard.

If he arrives on top of Alexis Mac Allister and hopefully Szoboszlai, that’d give Klopp three new midfielders aged 24 or under who’ve all impressed in a major European league, a scenario of which Kopites would’ve been dreaming prior to the summer transfer window.

