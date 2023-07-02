Ex-Red claims Liverpool have just missed out on a ‘very good player’ to Premier League rival

Jose Enrique has suggested that Liverpool have missed out on a ‘very good player’ after James Maddison completed a £40m switch to Spurs.

The former Leicester man had been linked with a move to the north London outfit ever since Leicester’s relegation from the Premier League was confirmed last month and although the transfer fee surprised our former No. 3 he believes the England international would’ve been a good signing Jurgen Klopp’s side while discussing the move on Twitter (via Rousing The Kop).

Very good player https://t.co/0kDCcPfv6c well. Love https://t.co/ZkbHSiBGKs much money for a player with one year left on his contract and in championship this season but I believe he could even do well at Liverpool as well https://t.co/eeyLV9otfi — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) June 28, 2023

Despite the Foxes ending the campaign two points adrift of safety Maddison can still be proud of his efforts.

The 26-year-old registered 10 goals and nine assists in 30 Premier League appearances and there’s no doubt that he’s a player with a lot of ability.

Despite the talent he has we’re not entirely sure he’s a player that would suit Klopp’s side.

The former Norwich City man is an attacking midfielder who usually operates behind the striker but with our German tactician often opting to operate with a 4-3-3 formation it’s hard to see where he’d slot into the team.

After already signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton last month we’re believed to be on the verge of capturing the services of RB Leipzig star Dominik Szoboszlai.

With the Hungarian four years younger than Maddison and already showing real quality we believe we’ve got a better deal by activating his £60m release clause.

