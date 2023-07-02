Liverpool interested in 21 y/o central defender valued at €50m as Klopp seeks to continue squad revamp – report

Liverpool are showing strong interest in Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio as Jurgen Klopp seeks to bolster his defensive options this summer, that’s according to Fichajes (via Caught Offside).

Chelsea, PSG and Real Madrid are also weighing up an offer for the 21-year-old who’s believed to be valued in the region of €50m after impressing in Liga NOS last term.

The Reds have already strengthened in midfield with the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and are set to announce the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai imminently after activating his £60m release clause on Friday.

Klopp and Co. are believed to still be looking for another signing in the engine but strengthening our backline is also of interest this summer.

Ibou Konate is the preferred central defensive partner for Virgil van Dijk while Joe Gomez and Joel Matip had to settle for spots in reserve for the majority of last season.

Matip has now entered the final year of his contract at Anfield and is unlikely to be offered a new deal while Gomez has struggled for consistency when called upon by our German tactician.

Inacio would therefore come in as a long-term partner for our No. 5 and despite him only being 21 years of age he’s already showing a lot of quality.

He scored four goals and registered three assists in 52 appearances last term (across all competitions) and despite him predominantly being a centre back he can also be deployed at full-back – something which will appeal to Klopp if Trent Alexander-Arnold continues to impress in his new inverted role.

