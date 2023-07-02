Pundit believes ‘monster’ Liverpool star will make up three-man midfield alongside Mac Allister and Szoboszlai next term

Steve Nicol believes Dominik Szobozlai goes straight into Liverpool’s starting XI and has named the current Reds star that will join the Hungarian and Alexis Mac Allister in making up Jurgen Klopp’s three-man midfield.

Liverpool struggled for consistency last term and supporters believe that many of their problems stemmed from a lack of energy in the middle of the park.

Fabinho, a player that has become recognised as one of the best holding midfielders in the world since joining from Monaco in 2018, struggled to perform at his best but Nicol believes he’ll be back to his usual self alongside Szoboszlai and Mac Allister next term.

“Everybody when they talk about this guy [Szoboszlai] talks about how he has more in his locker,” Nicol told ESPN (via Caught Offside). “Well, from what I’ve seen, the guy ain’t bad right now.

“I don’t see any reason why he doesn’t go into the Liverpool side straight away. If we’re talking about the majority of so-called experts, we all agree that he’s going to get better. This is a great signing.

“I don’t see who’s going to be ahead of him or why they should be ahead of him. [Jordan] Henderson’s getting on a little bit, Harvey Elliott’s getting better, getting more experienced, he certainly doesn’t have the experience or the kind of football knowledge right now that Szoboszlai has.

“So yeah, absolutely. Mac Allister, Fabinho, a Fabinho who’s rested who we expect to be back to the old Fabinho, along with these two [Mac Allister and Szoboszlai].”

Klopp is eager to bolster his midfield options this summer and with Mac Allister already signed from Brighton and the announcement of Szoboszlai’s signing expected imminently his midfield revamp is well under way.

The German tactician is still wanting another new face in the engine room, as well as a new left-sided defender, but if we can get our No. 3 back to his best there’s no reason why we can’t compete on all four fronts again next term.

Fabinho, a player that has previously been labelled as a ‘monster’ by Alisson Becker (Daily Mail), offers immense protection to our backline with his excellent reading of the game and tough tackling and he’s played a huge role in a lot of the success we’ve tasted in recent years.

In reserve we’ll be able to call upon Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic to name a few so our squad is now beginning to look extremely strong ahead of the new campaign.

