BREAKING: Liverpool sign Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig

Liverpool have officially announced the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.

The Reds activated the 22-year-old’s £60m release clause on Friday night and he becomes our second signing of the summer following the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton at the start of June.

He is a player that brings a lot of versatility and energy to our midfield which struggled for large parts of the previous campaign.

READ MORE: (Photo) Szoboszlai’s squad number revealed as 22 y/o is pictured in Liverpool kit for the first time

Szoboszlai netted 10 goals and picked up 13 assists for Leipzig last term and was also elected as captain of the Hungary national team in November of last year.

After a disappointing campaign last time out which saw the Reds fail to achieve a top four finish and pick up any silverware a huge summer of transfers was expected.

There’s no doubt that the Hungarian instantly strengthens our starting XI and let’s hope he can enjoy a successful career on Merseyside.

Check Liverpool’s confirmation of the signing of the former RB Salzburg man below via Twitter: