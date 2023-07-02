Liverpool already have ‘special’ midfielder to make up three-man midfield with Mac Allister and Szoboszlai

Jurgen Klopp has already bolstered his midfield options this summer with the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and the impending arrival of Dominik Szoboszlai but although Reds supporters may be wanting one more new signing in the engine room Liverpool believe they already have a ‘special’ midfielder amongst their ranks.

A report by the Express has claimed that senior figures at the club believe Stefan Bajcetic already has the ability to make up a three-man midfield with Liverpool’s two new signings next term.

The 18-year-old burst onto the scene last season and made 19 appearances for the Merseysiders before his campaign was cut short in March due to injury.

Despite his tender age the former Celta Vigo man proved age is just a number with some exceptional displays in the middle of the park.

READ MORE: Ex-Red claims Liverpool have just missed out on a ‘very good player’ to Premier League rival

The young Spaniard has the ability to receive the ball on the half turn inside his own half and carry the ball upfield before getting our more creative players on the ball.

The Spain U18 international isn’t afraid of a tackle, either, and we expect him to be a major part of Klopp’s plans next term.

Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones are the other midfielders we have in the squad that will feel they can play an important role next season.

We’re believed to still be keen on luring Khephren Thuram to L4 this summer but our German tactician may now turn his attention to adding reinforcements amongst his backline.

Sporting Libson’s Goncalo Inacio is one of the defenders being considered by the club so it’ll be interesting to see what further business we complete this summer.

EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: TWO midfielders at the front of the queue, truth about Tchouameni interest, Trent’s impact on transfers, and much more!