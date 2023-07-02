Liverpool start ‘speeding things up’ regarding pursuit of Ligue 1 star as competition from fellow PL side intensifies – Galetti

Liverpool are ‘speeding things up’ regarding their pursuit of Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram amid interest also being show from Newcastle United, that’s according to Rudy Galetti on Twitter.

The 22-year-old impressed in Ligue 1 last term and it’s therefore no surprise that he’s being linked with a move to the Premier League this summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are believed to be focussed on signing the dynamic midfielder as the German tactician continues to rebuild his squad ahead of the new campaign and Galetti reported recently that ‘talks are progressing’.

🚨🔥 #Liverpool are speeding things up for Khephren #Thuram. ⚠️ #LFC want to close the gap with #OGCNice soon to anticipate the competition of #Newcastle, which are starting to move concretely for the 🇫🇷 player: evolving situation. 🐓⚽ #Transfers https://t.co/zsmjNcBWCC pic.twitter.com/7tsRFnzh91 — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) July 1, 2023

READ MORE: Romano provides update on Szoboszlai’s impending Liverpool switch with the 22 y/o ‘excited’ by Anfield move

After already completing the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton the Reds are also closing in on capturing the signature of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.

The 22-year-old arrived in Liverpool yesterday to complete the final stages of the transfer and an official confirmation of the move is expected soon.

If Thuram was to also be lured to L4 this summer then that would mark extraordinary business from Liverpool – Klopp’s entire midfield would’ve been rebuilt with three young but quality players.

Newcastle may pose a threat regarding our pursuit of the Frenchman and although they can offer him Champions League football we still believe that Anfield is a more appealing destination for any player.

With some members of the Liverpool squad returning to the AXA Training Centre next weekend to begin their preseason and Eddie Howe’s side also showing interest in the midfielder we wouldn’t be surprised if the Reds make their move very soon.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens but with the transfer window remaining open for another two months we look forward to seeing what further business we can complete.

EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: TWO midfielders at the front of the queue, truth about Tchouameni interest, Trent’s impact on transfers, and much more!