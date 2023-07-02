(Video) Dominik Szoboszlai explains how to correctly pronounce his name

Liverpool have officially announced the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig and now that he’s a Reds player the next challenge is learning how to pronounce his name correctly.

The Hungary international will don the No. 8 shirt for the club after completing a £60m switch from the Bundesliga outfit.

He’ll be the topic of many Liverpool fans’ conversations in the coming days so it’ll be quite handy for supporters to master how to say his name.

The 22-year-old was asked directly to pronounce his name as he was gearing up for an official photoshoot in our new home kit for the 2023/24 campaign.

To find out how to say his name correctly check out the video from @LFC below on Twitter: