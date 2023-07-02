Romano shares details of Szoboszlai’s Liverpool contract with ‘medical tests successfully completed’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Dominik Szoboszlai has signed his Liverpool contract and his deal at Anfield will run until the summer of 2028.

The Reds triggered the RB Leipzig star’s £60m release clause on Friday night and the Hungarian was spotted arriving in Liverpool yesterday to complete the final stages of the transfer.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are yet to officially announce the 22-year-old as a Liverpool player but it now appears to be only a matter of time before his signing is officially announced with the player having completed his medical and signed the relevant paperwork.

Dominik Szoboszlai has just signed the official contract. 🔴🔒 #LFC He’s new Liverpool player on long term deal valid until June 2028 — no option included. €70m release clause triggered on Friday. Medical tests successfully completed. Here we go since yesterday, confirmed ✅ pic.twitter.com/7r4rMLBKof — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2023

The Hungary international can be deployed in a number of positions across midfield and in attack and his arrival on Merseyside instantly strengthens Klopp’s starting XI.

He registered 10 goals and 13 assists across all competitions last term and he’ll bring the sort of energy and dynamism which was lacking in our engine room for the majority of last season.

The signing of Szoboszlai, alongside Alexis Mac Allister, means Liverpool fans now have plenty of reason for optimism.

This deal shouldn’t signal the end of our transfer business, though, with Klopp and Co. still believed to be eager to add one more midfielder and a new left-sided defender.

