Romano provides update on Szoboszlai’s impending Liverpool switch with the 22 y/o ‘excited’ by Anfield move

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Dominik Szoboszlai’s impending move to Liverpool is nearing completion and has explained how the Reds won the race for the 22-year-old’s signature.

The Hungarian is expected to make the switch from RB Leipzig to Merseyside in a £60m deal after Jurgen Klopp’s side triggered his release clause late on Friday night (The Times) and he was spotted arriving in Liverpool yesterday.

The versatile attack minded star will instantly strengthen our starting XI as we attempt to challenge on all four fronts again next term and Romano has explained how Szoboszlai is ‘excited’ by the prospect of joining the L4 outfit.

“Liverpool and RB Leipzig have started to exchange documents to finalise the Dominik Szoboszlai deal, and he’s been to Merseyside for medical tests,” the Italian told Caught Offside. “It looks like all the paperwork has been approved, while the player has also had a direct call with Jurgen Klopp as this nears completion.

“To be clear – the Szoboszlai deal was not linked to Fabio Carvalho and his loan move to Leipzig. Liverpool already had Szoboszlai’s name in mind a long time ago, then they decided with Klopp to enter the race in strong way last week. Szoboszlai was immediately excited for this possibility.

“Despite links with Newcastle, it’s not about the money or Champions League football or anything like that – Newcastle were simply focused on the Sandro Tonali deal and Liverpool decided to go for Szoboszlai, very simple. The player didn’t reject one club for another, he didn’t have to choose, Newcastle never triggered his clause, Liverpool did.”

It now appears to be just a matter of time before the Hungary international’s move to Anfield is officially confirmed.

For us to have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and now be finalising a deal for Szoboszlai is extremely exciting and they’ll now have the chance to complete a full pre season with the club to ensure they’re in tip top shape ready for the start of the campaign in August.

With two months of the transfer window still remaining, however, we’re expecting further business to be completed with that potentially coming in the form of one more midfielder and a new face to reinforce our defensive options.

For now, though, we can’t wait to see the Hungarian talent unveiled as a Reds player and look forward to seeing him show what he’s all about this season.

