Dominik Szoboszlai reveals the praise he’s already received from ‘best coach in the world’ Jurgen Klopp

Before Liverpool signed Dominik Szoboszlai Jurgen Klopp manager had previously heaped praise on the 22-year-old after he impressed against the Reds despite being on the losing side.

Liverpool faced off against the Hungarian’s then RB Salzburg side during the 2019/20 Champions League group stages and it was during our trip to Austria where our new No. 8 first encountered our German tactician.

Goals from Naby Keita and Mo Salah ensured we picked up all three points at the Red Bull Arena but Szoboszlai was pleased with how he performed – especially after something Klopp said to have him after the game.

“No matter how I play football, I’ll always have ill-wishers, but it’s okay, I don’t care about them. All I can do is continue to perform to the best of my ability,” the midfielder told Nemzeti Sport (as quoted by This Is Anfield) back in 2019.

“If my father thinks I’m on the right track, if my head coach is happy with me, and if Jürgen Klopp walks up to me after the whistle and says, “Nice job!”, maybe I’m not on the wrong track after all.”

Less than a year later the versatile midfielder was speaking about the former Borussia Dortmund boss once again.

This time, though, it was Klopp who was on the receiving end of some praise with Szoboszlai labelling the German as the ‘best coach in the world’.

Speaking on Csisztu Channel on YouTube (via This Is Anfield), he said: “I really like Jurgen Klopp. The kind of human being he is, the way he inspires the team, that they can come back from any situation, to me he is the best coach in the world.”

The Hungarian will now feel lucky to have the chance to show what he’s made of under the 56-year-old and develop even further as a player.

He had a brilliant campaign for Leipzig last term so let’s hope he can impress for Liverpool next season as we aim to compete on all four fronts.

