(Photo) Szoboszlai’s squad number revealed as 22 y/o is pictured in Liverpool kit for the first time

Dominik Szoboszlai appears to have been handed the No. 8 shirt at Liverpool after an image circulated online of him posing in a Reds kit.

The Hungary international is yet to be officially announced as a Liverpool player but it appears to be only a matter of time before his transfer is confirmed after Jurgen Klopp’s side activated his £60m release clause late on Friday night.

The 22-year-old is our second signing of the summer after we completed the signing of Alexis Mac Allister last month and Reds fans are now extremely excited about the new season with their new-look midfield.

The No. 8 shirt is vacant after Naby Keita left the club upon the expiry of his contract this summer but it appears that it hasn’t took long for the shirt number to be occupied once again.

After scoring 10 goals and registering 13 assists last term there’s plenty of reasons for Liverpool fans to be optimistic about what the Hungary international will bring to Klopp’s side.

Let’s hope he can hit the ground running in a red shirt when the campaign begins next month.

Check the former RB Salzburg man in a Liverpool kit below via @BenBocsak on Twitter: