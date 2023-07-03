(Video) Ex-Red says Liverpool player is better than Declan Rice; best in the country

Declan Rice looks to be involved in a major transfer this summer and with Liverpool in the market for midfielders, some may question whether we should be trying to sign him but one pundit is happy that we haven’t.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Dean Saunders said: “I think Trent [Alexander-Arnold] is the best English midfield player in England, I think he’s better than all of them.

“If you play him in midfield, he can do everything that Declan Rice does. Everything!”.

READ MORE: ‘Liverpool are interested’ in midfielder but only if ‘asking price is lower’ – report

For Trent Alexander-Arnold to be named the best midfielder in the country before even being given the chance to start in the middle for Jurgen Klopp, shows how well his spell as an inverted full-back went.

With Gareth Southgate starting the Scouser in his midfield too, there’s plenty of attention on our No.66 and let’s hope he lives up to the billing as the best in the nation.

You can watch the video of Saunders via @talkSPORT on Twitter:

“Trent’s the best English midfielder!” 🔥 ✅ “If I was Klopp, I’d buy a RB. He can do everything Rice does & passes like Thiago.” Dean Saunders urges Jurgen Klopp to commit to Alexander-Arnold in midfield. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/NrUZLtyAwJ — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 3, 2023

#Ep78 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Romeo Lavia to Liverpool?!