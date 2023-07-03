‘We’ve talked’ – Erling Haaland could help Liverpool out with huge transfer favour

Erling Haaland and Dominik Szoboszlai could soon become neighbours if the Hungarian were to take his former teammate’s advice on real estate.

The former told Liverpool’s latest signing of a quiet area a handful of footballers have moved to in order to protect their privacy.

“We’ve talked. So much so that Erling Haaland has also advised on finding real estate, and it could very well be that we become neighbours,” the 22-year-old told the Hungarian-based Nemzeti Sport (via the Echo).

“I learned from him that several players live halfway between Manchester and Liverpool in a quiet area where privacy can be preserved, and on Monday I will see what he was talking about, I am very curious.

“And of course, putting our friendship aside during the Liverpool-Manchester City matches, it will surely be a fantastic experience to play against each other.”

Moving to a new country can bring with it some serious acclimatisation challenges, as Darwin Nunez no doubt proved to a certain degree last term after struggling with the new language.

Whilst that factor won’t be concern for Szoboszlai, whose mastery of the language seems more than suitable for life in England, there’s no question that homesickness or just the new territory in general could weigh down our third-most expensive signing.

Having a close friend nearby, even one who plays for direct rivals Manchester City, however, could help the midfielder settle in far more quickly than we might have imagined.

Whilst we’d certainly prefer the former RB Leipzig man to be getting cosier with his Liverpool teammates, we won’t sniff at any opportunity to speed up the process of acclimatisation.

