(Images) Lucky Liverpool fans bump into Szoboszlai on Anfield stadium tour

The news of Dominik Szoboszlai’s imminent Liverpool arrival was widely reported but even those booked in for an Anfield stadium tour wouldn’t have expected they would bump into our new man.

As the Hungarian was shown around his new home for the first time, it became clear that he was more than happy to say hello to some of his new fans too.

Thanks to pictures shared on liverpoolfc.com, the 22-year-old can be seen posing with several members of the lucky group that were on the pitch at the right time and it led to a photo opportunity none of them could resist.

Let’s hope that they can all look back on these pictures in years to come and remember that they were there for day one of an amazing Anfield career.

You can view the images of Szoboszlai via liverpoolfc.com:

