Liverpool may be forced into one-way transfer street after fresh Lavia update

Liverpool look set to face competition for the potential signing of Southampton’s Romeo Lavia from fellow Premier League outfits Chelsea and Arsenal.

This follows on from the Merseysiders’ recent acquisition of Dominik Szoboszlai after activating the Hungarian’s £60.4m release clause on Sunday 2 July.

“Chelsea are also interested in Romeo Lavia, who is expected to leave Southampton following their relegation from the Premier League,” the Guardian reporter wrote.

“Southampton want £45m for Lavia, who is being targeted by Arsenal and Liverpool.

“The 19-year-old could be too expensive for United.”

At £45m, the former Anderlecht ace shouldn’t prove unaffordable for Jurgen Klopp’s men, though the prospect of competition without the aid of a release clause could force the club into an alternative transfer path.

The extent to which Khephren Thuram – also heavily linked with us – is a more appealing option, of course, depends greatly on how much Nice are prepared to charge and the degree of interest in his services.

Foot Mercator’s Santi Aouna maintains, despite Florian Plettenberg’s claim to the contrary, that Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel are big fans of the French U21s international.

🚨EXCL: 🔴⚫️🦅🇫🇷 #Ligue1 | ◉ L'entraîneur du Bayern Munich Thomas Tuchel a mis Kephren Thuram tout en haut de sa liste ! Des premiers contacts ont eu lieu avec son entourage ◉ Le milieu de terrain est également courtisé par Liverpool Avec @sebnonda https://t.co/wbfbr5ueEW pic.twitter.com/yEIB8elZUe — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) July 3, 2023

Given that the Bavarians are already perceived to have something of a surplus of midfielders – such to the extent that Ryan Gravenberch has publicly complained about his lack of minutes in 2022/23 – however, we find it difficult to believe that Munich will be deemed more desirable a location than Anfield.

It’s an eventuality we’ll have to keep our fingers crossed for should we lose out on Romeo Lavia to a direct rival.

