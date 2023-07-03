‘Liverpool are interested’ in midfielder but only if ‘asking price is lower’ – report

Liverpool have completed two key pieces of summer transfer business but it seems as though we are not done yet and there have been some rumours flying around as to who the next midfielder through the door could be.

Speaking with GIVEMESPORT, Ryan Taylor said: “As for Lavia, from what I understand Arsenal are reluctant to meet the £45million valuation set by Southampton. And at the same time, the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea and there has been talk of United but I don’t know much on United’s interest.

“But I definitely know that Chelsea and Liverpool are interested and what they’ve told the player representatives is that if the asking price is lower that they would be potentially ready to sort of formalise their interest.”

The prospect of adding another midfielder to our ranks has understandably sparked anticipation among fans, with the arrival of two fresh faces already filling the void in the squad – we are all eager to see who else will step into that role.

While details regarding specific players remain uncertain, our continued pursuit of new signings signals our ambition to further strengthen the team ahead of the upcoming season.

In the Belgian from Southampton, Fabrizio Romano has already excited fans with reports of increased interest and let’s hope that we can see another move completed soon.

As the transfer window progresses, we will keep a close eye on developments for the former Manchester City man – eagerly awaiting news of a potential arrival.

#Ep78 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Romeo Lavia to Liverpool?!