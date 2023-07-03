‘I had a lot of messages’ – Neil Jones outlines Liverpool fans’ excitement at Szoboszlai coup

Neil Jones has revealed that he received a plethora of messages regarding Dominik Szoboszlai in the wake of his transfer to Liverpool over the weekend, with a discernible air of excitement over the Hungarian’s arrival at Anfield.

The 22-year-old became the Reds’ second signing of the summer, following on from Alexis Mac Allister last month, joining from RB Leipzig for a reported €70m (£60m), as per Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively with Empire of the Kop’s Substack, Jones said that the double midfield coup comes with ‘a lot of promise’ for the Merseysiders, stating: “I don’t think Liverpool are in a bad position. Obviously, it all depends on how good the signings turn out to be on the pitch, that’s the big question.

“We can all celebrate business before a ball has been kicked but it will be the proof in the pudding. Still, you have to say, if you’re looking at the first two moves Liverpool have made this window in terms of incomings, I think there’s a lot of promise there, a lot of excitement among supporters.”

In relation to Szoboszlai, the journalist said: “I had a lot of messages over the weekend about this guy. Sometimes it helps when people don’t know too much about them and there’s a bit of mystique there and people can get a bit more excited.

“But I think if you look at what he’s done over his career and the potential he’s got at 22 years of age – there’s an awful lot to like about this signing even if it did catch me and others on the hop!”

Like Jones says, it’s impossible to tell how a transfer will work out at the time of the signing, but Szoboszlai has certainly shown enough to justify Liverpool fans’ excitement at him coming to Anfield.

Still just 22, he’s won 32 caps for Hungary and is captain of his country, while also featuring more than 200 times already in his club career and netted 62 senior goals (Transfermarkt).

His former coach Gerhard Struber has waxed lyrical about how the playmaker would often train on his days off, while German football reporter Manuel Veth described him as a ‘joy to watch’ and a player who ‘can make any team better’.

He also turned Kevin De Bruyne inside out during a Champions League game earlier this year and duly picked out a teammate with a sumptuous pass.

It’s little wonder, then, that Liverpool fans and journalists alike would be so massively excited by what Szoboszlai could do at Anfield over the next few years.

