PSG ‘ahead of the competition’ in race for Liverpool-linked midfielder – report

Liverpool supporters are still riding the wave of joy that came with the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai but it appears we may soon lose out on another target, with PSG taking the driving seat in the deal.

Taking to his Twitter account, Foot Mercato’s Santi Aouna reported: ‘Paris has made progress in recent hours on the signing of Gabriel Veiga. Paris wants to close the file quickly and thus get ahead of the competition.

‘Paris would like, ideally, to make him pass his medical examination at the end of the week’.

READ MORE: Dominik Szoboszlai looking to become the next great Liverpool No.8

This would mean that the young Spaniard would no longer be heading to Anfield this summer and so our pursuit of other names like Khephren Thuram, Romeo Lavia and Manu Kone seem more realistic.

With the attacking prowess of Alexis Mac Allister and our latest Hungarian arrival, it seems unlikely we would need another player who is a goal threat from the middle of the pitch and so maybe this decision to back out of a deal makes sense.

Now that Rafa Benitez is the 21-year-old’s manager, some had hoped he could help us in negotiations but if it’s Jurgen Klopp who has pulled out of the move – then we can’t attribute too much blame to the Istanbul hero.

With time ticking to the start of pre-season training, it seems our shopping list is being narrowed down swiftly.

You can view the Veiga update via @Santi_J_FM on Twitter:

🚨EXCL : 🔴🔵🇪🇸 #Ligue1 | ◉ Paris a avancé ces dernières heures sur la signature de Gabriel Veiga. Paris veut boucler le dossier rapidement et ainsi devancer la concurrence. ◉ Paris aimerait, dans l'idéal, lui faire passer sa visite médicale en fin de semaine. pic.twitter.com/dnxibpMFfZ — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) July 3, 2023

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Lavia OR Thuram next? Why Newcastle DIDN’T come in for Szoboszlai, Liverpool’s difficult signing, and much more!