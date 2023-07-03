Real Madrid scouting for Liverpool midfielder ‘will not cease’ despite recent arrival – report

Real Madrid are growing quite fond of stealing our midfield transfer targets and even though we have one target through the door at Anfield, it seems that their interest in one player remains strong.

As reported by Defensa Central (translated): ‘Real Madrid stood out of the bidding [for Dominik Szoboszlai] and will not compete with those from Anfield, but it is expected that the scouting for the 22-year-old striker will not cease’.

It’s not often that within hours of a new signing arriving at the club that you see rumours linking them with a move away but that seems to be the case with Dominik Szoboszlai.

The 22-year-old was on the radar of many top clubs in Europe but thankfully it was Liverpool who could secure the deal for the Hungarian at this moment in time.

It’s hard to know how much notice to take from the Spanish outlet but also easy to understand why interest in the former RB Leipzig man has increased, now that his Merseyside move has been completed.

After proving such stern competition on the pitch and in terms of taking players like Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham, many will hope that we don’t entertain any offers from the Santiago Bernabeu for any our players.

